Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.