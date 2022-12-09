Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 10,076 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $222.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average is $360.15.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

