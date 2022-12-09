Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.