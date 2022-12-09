West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 15.9%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) shares rose 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 355,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 66,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$36.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

