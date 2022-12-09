WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 243.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

