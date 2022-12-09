WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in WEX were worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

