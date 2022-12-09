William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

AVAV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.84 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

