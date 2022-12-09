William Blair Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Five Below by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

