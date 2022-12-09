William Blair Weighs in on argenx SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($14.79) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($421.05) to €425.00 ($447.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.57.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $389.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

