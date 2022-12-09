William Blair Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

