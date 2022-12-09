X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

