XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of XPO Logistics worth $40,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.48.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

