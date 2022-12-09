Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zuora in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Zuora’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

ZUO stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

