Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.6 %

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

