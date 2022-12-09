Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $649,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

