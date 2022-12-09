Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.1 %

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

NYSE KW opened at $16.22 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

