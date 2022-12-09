Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 133 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rogers Price Performance

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $227.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.05. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.