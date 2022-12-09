Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 218,780 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.