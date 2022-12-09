Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 691 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $112.92 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

