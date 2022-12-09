Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,032 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

