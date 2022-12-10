11,988 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

