1,334 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,385,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $374,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,876 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $413,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 428.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.