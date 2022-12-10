31,202 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.83. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.