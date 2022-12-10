3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $46,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $125.76 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.