4,500 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RRC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

