6,904 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,750. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.