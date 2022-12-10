7,110 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,646 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

