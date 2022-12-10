97,067 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.27% of CIIG Capital Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIG. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 69.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIIG opened at $10.06 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

CIIG Capital Partners II Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

