ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABCT. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ABC Technologies to a sell rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

ABCT stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$572.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.58. ABC Technologies has a one year low of C$3.57 and a one year high of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ABC Technologies Announces Dividend

ABC Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ABC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

