Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.