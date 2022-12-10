Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.