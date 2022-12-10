ADC Therapeutics SA Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE ADCT opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

