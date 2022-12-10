Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AERI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

