Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AERI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
