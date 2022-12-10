agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of agilon health worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $173,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health Trading Down 0.1 %

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $196,441.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,576 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AGL opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.78.

agilon health Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.