Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.32% of Agilysys worth $39,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 190.32 and a beta of 1.01. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

