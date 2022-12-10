Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $340.00. The company traded as high as $320.88 and last traded at $320.23, with a volume of 3896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.58.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

