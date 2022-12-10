Airbnb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 177,340 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 188% compared to the average volume of 61,669 put options.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.70 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

