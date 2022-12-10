Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) PT Lowered to 455.00 at Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from 465.00 to 455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.33.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.