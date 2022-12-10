Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 36,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 47,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

