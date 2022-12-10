Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 36,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 47,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.
Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.