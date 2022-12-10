Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 5,405,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,768,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £23.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
