Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $188.81 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $683.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

