Alliance Global Partners Boosts Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Price Target to C$2.50

Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of EFLVF stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

