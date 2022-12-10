Alliance Global Partners Boosts Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Price Target to C$2.50

Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Shares of EFLVF stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
Electrovaya Company Profile
