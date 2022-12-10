AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $45.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

AB stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $52.52.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 140.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

