Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells $796,684.98 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

