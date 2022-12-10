Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,134 shares of company stock worth $1,094,425 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 45.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

