AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

ALA stock opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.57. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.