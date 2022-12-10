AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
