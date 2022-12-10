Altus Power (AMPS) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Altus Power to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -317.34 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.98

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s competitors have a beta of -0.94, meaning that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altus Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 587 3481 3236 64 2.38

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.79%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Altus Power competitors beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

