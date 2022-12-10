AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Trading 1.4% Higher

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 72,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average session volume of 9,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in companies that provides energy transition and/or decarbonization solutions to the industrial complex.

