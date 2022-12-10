American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328,437 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.87% of American Electric Power worth $919,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

