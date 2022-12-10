American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $41.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

