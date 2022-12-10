American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American International Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AIG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.